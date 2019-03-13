ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.07.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $214.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

NOW traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.77. 599,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,813. ServiceNow has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.84, a PEG ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 29,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $7,030,067.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,261.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $381,563.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,496.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,756 shares of company stock worth $51,772,141. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,257,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,028,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,082 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 27.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,783,000 after buying an additional 697,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $480,663,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,406,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,402,000 after buying an additional 1,776,380 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,129,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,220,000 after buying an additional 592,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

