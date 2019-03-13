SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 762 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.8% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.00. 6,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,488. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $796,458.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,926,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,179 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

