SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 1,182,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,582,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/sevenbridge-financial-group-llc-has-206000-stake-in-applied-materials-inc-amat.html.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.