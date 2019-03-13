SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 372.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,997,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,917,000 after acquiring an additional 650,344 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,343,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 167,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. 56,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/sevenbridge-financial-group-llc-has-372000-stake-in-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg.html.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.