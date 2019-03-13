Shadow Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $216,888.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00390334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.01678936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00232483 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.