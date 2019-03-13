Shellback Capital LP Sells 31,916 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Shellback Capital LP lowered its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,916 shares during the period. VF accounts for about 1.4% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in VF were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in VF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of VF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 2,535.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 112,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 107,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. 2,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. VF’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

In other VF news, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 65,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $5,669,029.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,137,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,879.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,424 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

