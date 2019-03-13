Shellback Capital LP Takes $2.06 Million Position in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in GrubHub in the third quarter worth $69,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 819 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $66,740.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,836.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $550,668. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.82.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,499. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $66.62 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.27.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. GrubHub had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

