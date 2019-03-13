Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Shires Income stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 258.50 ($3.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,743. Shires Income has a 12 month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 295 ($3.85).

Get Shires Income alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shires Income plc (SHRS) Declares GBX 3 Dividend” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/shires-income-plc-shrs-declares-gbx-3-dividend.html.

Shires Income Company Profile

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.