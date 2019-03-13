Shivom Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Shivom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper and Kucoin. Shivom has a market cap of $615,142.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.16 or 0.16469765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00046463 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001286 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,922,737 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom.

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

