Shopify (SHOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $269.08

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$269.08 and last traded at C$267.54, with a volume of 352420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$254.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.75.

In other news, Director Steven Alan Collins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.82, for a total transaction of C$6,407,038.18.

Shopify Company Profile (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

