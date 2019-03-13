Shorty (SHORTY) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

Shorty (CURRENCY:SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Shorty coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shorty has traded flat against the dollar. Shorty has a total market capitalization of $826,788.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shorty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shorty alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003704 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000521 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shorty Coin Profile

SHORTY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Shorty’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Shorty’s official website is shortycool.site.

Shorty Coin Trading

Shorty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shorty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shorty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shorty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shorty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shorty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.