SI-Bone (SIBN) and Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Head-To-Head Review

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SI-Bone and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-Bone N/A N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare -7.65% -12.64% -8.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of SI-Bone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SI-Bone and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-Bone $47.98 million 9.63 -$23.03 million N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare $26.43 million 4.66 -$2.02 million ($0.14) -54.64

Sensus Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-Bone.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SI-Bone and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-Bone 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sensus Healthcare 1 0 5 0 2.67

SI-Bone presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.33%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.43%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than SI-Bone.

Summary

SI-Bone beats Sensus Healthcare on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

