Sidoti Begins Coverage on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MLAB. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

MLAB traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $228.72. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,858. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $241.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $459,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seg Ventures, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,158 shares of company stock worth $4,450,329 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 486,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,634,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 161,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,721,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

