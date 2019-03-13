Sierra Metals (SMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.02

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 10401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of $339.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

In related news, insider Philip Renaud sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$31,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,495,227.60. Insiders have purchased 11,140 shares of company stock valued at $26,915 over the last ninety days.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

