Signet Financial Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.69. 170,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $294,489.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

