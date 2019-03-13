Signet Financial Management LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,139,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Peak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 81,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,274,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,217,000.

TLT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,993. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $123.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2533 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

