Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

SMPL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 410.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 522,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 102.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 196.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.