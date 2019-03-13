Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,645 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,359,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.41.

In other news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $182.71. 952,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.66%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

