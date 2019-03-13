Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Skechers USA worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 38,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 220,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $7,506,847.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 552,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,829,773.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,718,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,877,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,877 shares of company stock valued at $15,713,901. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

