Smart Sand (SND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SND. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Smart Sand from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Smart Sand from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.28.

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.97. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 527,259 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 922,885.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,732,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 194,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 194,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

