Smoke Hits Market Cap of $907,450.00 (SMOKE)

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Smoke has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Smoke has a market cap of $907,450.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoke coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoke alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011775 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023363 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Smoke

Smoke (SMOKE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2018. Smoke’s total supply is 42,999,323 coins and its circulating supply is 20,416,333 coins. Smoke’s official website is www.smoke.network. Smoke’s official Twitter account is @SMOKE_io. The official message board for Smoke is medium.com/smokenetwork.

Buying and Selling Smoke

Smoke can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.