Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQM. HSBC raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Santander upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.00 price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of SQM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,219. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

