Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

NYSE:SOI opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $726.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 127.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $147,638.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 23.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,416,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 271,498 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 189.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

