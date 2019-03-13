Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Given $32.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $32.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. 60,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,429. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,903,000 after buying an additional 130,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after buying an additional 54,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,744,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after buying an additional 54,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after buying an additional 67,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 126,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

