Spectiv Achieves Market Capitalization of $352,471.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $352,471.00 and $0.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00387223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.01667685 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00231156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,761,550 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.