Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Receives $52.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $56.29. 2,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.86. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $103.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

