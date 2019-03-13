SpeedCash Market Capitalization Hits $16,661.00 (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $16,661.00 and $193.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpeedCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SpeedCash is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

