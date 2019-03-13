SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,369 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 36,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 97,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

