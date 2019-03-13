St Peter Port Capital (SPPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.63

St Peter Port Capital Limited (LON:SPPC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.63 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 19000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

About St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC)

St Peter Port Capital Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in unquoted companies, which are close to a liquidity event. It seeks to generate value by investing in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering (IPO) or other exit event. Its principal focus is on companies targeting the United Kingdom, the United States and Commonwealth stock markets although pre-IPO companies looking to float on other exchanges are also considered.

