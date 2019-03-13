Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,200 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,974,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,989 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,548.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112,651 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,290,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269,445 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,136,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,429,000 after purchasing an additional 229,817 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

MU traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,716,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,714,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

