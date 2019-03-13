Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 396,000 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 396,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOP. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
XOP traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,194,199. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $45.45.
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
