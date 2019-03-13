Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Invests $1.30 Million in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,368,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $869,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $31,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,811 shares of company stock worth $13,409,320. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.48. 213,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,120. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $193.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.35.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

