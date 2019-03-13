Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 568.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 64,929 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 334,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,984. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $104,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 5,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $178,245.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,539 shares of company stock worth $876,845 over the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

