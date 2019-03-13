Stamps.com (STMP) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STMP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Stamps.com from $300.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price objective on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of STMP opened at $89.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $170.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.99 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 28.73%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,440. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. SQN Investors LP boosted its position in Stamps.com by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 599,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,272,000 after purchasing an additional 287,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stamps.com by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,602,000 after purchasing an additional 245,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,716,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 280,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,999 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

