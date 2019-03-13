Stamps.com (STMP) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.83.

STMP stock opened at $89.56 on Monday. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.83. Stamps.com had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $170.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $93,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,925.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,738,440. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,925.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

