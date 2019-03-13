Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires Shares of 373,066 Primo Water Co. (PRMW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 373,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.97% of Primo Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Primo Water by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after buying an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.
In other Primo Water news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,859 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $27,011.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,456 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,802. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $589.20 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Primo Water from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.