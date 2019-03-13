Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires Shares of 373,066 Primo Water Co. (PRMW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 373,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.97% of Primo Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Primo Water by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after buying an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other Primo Water news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,859 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $27,011.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,456 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,802. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $589.20 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Primo Water from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires Shares of 373,066 Primo Water Co. (PRMW)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-acquires-shares-of-373066-primo-water-co-prmw.html.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.