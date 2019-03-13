Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $6.66 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,031 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 2,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 2,313.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $127.70.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $6.66 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-6-66-million-position-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx.html.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.