Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Holdings in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,072,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,796 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3,401.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,533,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,167 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $125,037,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $53,088,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. 40,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,649. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.45. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $88.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In related news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $305,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $35,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

