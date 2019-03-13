Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 897 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter valued at about $92,642,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter worth about $1,482,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 133,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 89,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

CIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at $518,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $118,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 897 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-sells-897-shares-of-cit-group-inc-cit.html.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.