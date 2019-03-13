Standard Life Aberdeen (SLFPF) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 1.17

Media coverage about Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Standard Life Aberdeen earned a daily sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SLFPF opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

