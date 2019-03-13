Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $161.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $140.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,847.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $1,331,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,615 shares of company stock worth $2,018,879 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

