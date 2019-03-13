Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $688,076.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. Starbase has a total market cap of $688,076.00 and approximately $1,496.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 111.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.08 or 0.16460458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00046474 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001272 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

