State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Eastgroup Properties worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 26.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after acquiring an additional 118,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.23 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.69. 2,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $109.91.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

