State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,218,000 after acquiring an additional 707,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,218,000 after acquiring an additional 707,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,394,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,469,000 after acquiring an additional 372,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,054,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,273,000 after acquiring an additional 186,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $430,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.81. 27,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,327. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.19. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $692.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

WARNING: “State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-boosts-holdings-in-murphy-oil-co-mur.html.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Malaysia, and Other. Its products include oil and gas liquids, natural gas, and synthetic oil. The company was founded by Charles H.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.