Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MITO opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

