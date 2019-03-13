Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Receives $49.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $36.57. 61,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

