Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,764 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EV. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 3,313.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,189,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Winthrop H. Smith, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $348,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eaton Vance stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,756. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $406.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EV. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

