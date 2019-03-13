Stephens Inc. AR Invests $235,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 72,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $333,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

