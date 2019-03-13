Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,225 Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000.

NYSE:MUI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. 20,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,746. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $13.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

