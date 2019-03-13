Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $190.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.10.

EW traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $177.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,317. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $1,147,227.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,902,560.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $5,506,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,048,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

